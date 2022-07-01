Buffalo Grove man who met pair to smoke marijuana, robbed at knife point

A Buffalo Grove man was robbed by two men he met to smoke marijuana with Thursday night in north suburban Long Grove, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies responding to a call near Stonehaven Drive and Hearthmoor Court around 8:45 p.m. were notified by 911 dispatchers that a 19-year-old man was robbed and being chased by two suspects.

When authorities arrived, the victim told deputies he was robbed on a walking path in the subdivision as he was going to meet friends, the sheriff's office said in a release.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The victim later allegedly admitted to deputies he was robbed by two people he was meeting to smoke marijuana.

An investigation revealed Justin Sutherland, 18, of the 4400 block of Pebble Creek Lane in Long Grove, demanded the victim's property at knife point while the other suspect brandished a firearm, according to the release.

Justin Sutherland

Sutherland went through the victim's pockets and stole various items before the man was able to escape on foot.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Sutherland at his home and recovered the victim's stolen property, along with the knife and gun used in the attack, according to authorities. The firearm was revealed to be a metal BB gun, which resembled a real gun.

Sutherland was charged with felony armed robbery and felony aggravated robbery. He was due to appear at an initial court hearing Friday morning.

Sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine the identity of Sutherland’s accomplice, who is believed to be between the ages of 16 and 18-years-old.