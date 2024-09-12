Buffalo Grove man busted with large amount of MDMA, weed

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Zans Batjuks | Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Buffalo Grove man was arrested after an undercover investigation led to the discovery of large amounts of MDMA and other drugs at his home.

Zans Batjuks, 33, was arrested Wednesday following a search warrant at his residence in the 400 block of Castlewood Lane.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and members ofthe Homeland Security Investigations seized over 315 grams of MDMA, 15 ecstasy pills, cocaine, and over 5,200 grams of cannabis.

Authorities had initiated the investigation after receiving information that Batjuks was distributing MDMA in the area.

Batjuks was charged with six felonies:

Two counts of manufacturing ecstasy

Two counts of unlawful possession of ecstasy

One count of manufacturing/delivering cannabis

One count of unlawful possession of cannabis

Batjuks is currently being held in Lake County Jail pending a court hearing.