Joliet man charged with choking wife: police

A Joliet man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly attacking his wife.

Alastair Williams, 50, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Third Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a reported domestic battery. The victim told police that her husband, Williams, had choked her. During their investigation, officers discovered evidence of a shooting inside the home, learning that a gun had been shot during the incident, striking a cell phone.

Williams was taken into custody without incident outside the residence. At the time of his arrest, he was unarmed, and no injuries were reported. Officers and detectives conducted a neighborhood canvass following the incident.

Later that morning, around 8 a.m., Joliet Police Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence. Two guns and ammunition were recovered. The discharge of the gun remains under investigation.

Williams was processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.