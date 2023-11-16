Buffalo Grove woman stole funds while working as school's PTO president: police

A Buffalo Grove woman who had worked as the Parent Teacher Organization president for Prairie Elementary School is facing charges of theft related to the misappropriation of PTO funds.

Buffalo Grove police began an investigation in September following a report from District 96 PTO executive board members regarding irregularities in the use of the organization's assets during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Upon review, officials found that over $10,000 of PTO funds had been improperly utilized during former PTO President Megan Robin's tenure. Buffalo Grove police conducted an investigation and found that Robin neglected to make appropriate deposits for funds generated through fundraising sales and auctions. Additionally, unauthorized withdrawals were made from the organization's bank account, and the debit card assigned to the PTO was used for personal expenses by Robin, a spokesperson for the village of Buffalo Grove said.

Investigators met with Robin on November 15, 2023, and after talking with the Lake County State's Attorney’s Office, charges were approved for felony theft.

Robin, 43, was released and is due back in court on November 29.