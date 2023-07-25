Several buildings in Evanston evacuated after high-pressure gas line break

Several buildings in Evanston were evacuated after a high-pressure gas line break Tuesday morning.

Fire and construction crews responded to 823 Dopson Avenue to manage the gas line break along with Nicor Gas.

Surrounding buildings were evacuated due to the high levels of gas.

ComEd has temporarily shut off power in the 800 block of Dopson Avenue and on the odd-numbered side of the 800 block of Brummel Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Community members are asked to avoid the area east of Ridge Avenue and west of Custer Avenue, north of Howard Street and south of Brummel Street for the next four to six hours.

For more information, call or text (847) 448-4311 or dial 311 in Evanston.