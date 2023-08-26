Expand / Collapse search

Bullet breaks through window of South Side home critically wounding man

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire inside a home in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Saturday morning. 

Police say the victim, 36, was inside a residence in the 7600 block od South Carpenter Street just before 4 a.m. when gunfire pierced the front window and struck him. 

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.