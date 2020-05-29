Bullet enters Hermosa home, strikes 72-year-old man in face

A 72-year-old man was seriously hurt by gunfire Friday morning in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

He was inside a home about 9:55 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Schubert Avenue when someone outside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A bullet went through a window and struck the man in the side of his face, police said.

He was taken in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police and fire officials said. No one else was hurt.

A suspected gunman ran away east on Schubert and then north on Kildare Avenue, police said. He was wearing all black and a red bandana.