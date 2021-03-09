Bullet hole found in Red Line train window on South Side

A CTA employee discovered a bullet hole in the window of a Red Line train early Tuesday on the South Side.

No one was hurt, and there was no witness to the shooting, according to Chicago police.

The employee found the hole and called 911 about 12:30 a.m. at the 87th Street station.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened on or off the train.

Gunfire is not uncommon at Red Line stations and on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which runs along the south branch of the CTA line.

In January, a bystander was hit by gunfire during a shootout at the 69th Street station. In March 2020, a man allegedly shot someone during an argument on a Red Line train at the 79th Street stop.

On Feb. 25, a man was shot on the inbound Dan Ryan near Garfield Boulevard, state police said then. A woman and infant in the car were uninjured. He was the fifth person shot on Chicago expressways that week.

Expressway shootings in Chicago more than doubled in 2020 over the previous year, according to Illinois State Police. In February, the state allocated more than $12 million to state police to install high-definition cameras to help solve expressway shootings.