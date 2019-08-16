Bullet shatters CPD station window after concealed carry holder shoots back in West Side dispute

article

No one was hurt Friday after a bullet pierced a window of a West Chicago police station when multiple people in a dispute fired shots at each other.

Two males were in custody after their group of four argued with a concealed carry license holder and one of them fired shots, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The concealed carry holder took out their own gun and returned fire, he said.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. near the Austin 15th District police station in the 5700 block of West Madison Street, police said. A bullet had pierced a window of the station but did not strike anyone.

Officers saw two boy running from the scene and arrested a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, police said. They were being questioned by detectives.