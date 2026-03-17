Chicago voter turnout: Hundreds of thousands flock to polls for Illinois primary election

The Brief More than 211,000 ballots have been cast in Chicago so far. Turnout stands at 13.62% of registered voters. Older voters are leading participation early on Election Day.



More than 200,000 ballots had been cast in Chicago as of early Election Day, representing 13% of the city’s more than 1.5 million active registered voters.

The total of 211,766 ballots includes early voting and previously processed vote-by-mail ballots. Election officials said turnout figures will continue to update throughout the day.

Ballots cast by age group

By the numbers:

Here's a look at Chicago's voting totals as of 9 a.m.:

18 -24: 7,738 ballots cast

25-34: 28,784 ballots cast

35-44: 31,374 ballots cast

45-54: 26,756 ballots cast

55-64: 36,527 ballots cast

65-74: 44,390 ballots cast

75+: 35,426 ballots cast

By gender, women made up the majority of ballots cast with 120,035, compared with 91,263 from men. A small number of ballots were recorded from voters identifying as non-binary or undeclared.

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Hourly data showed a steady flow of voters early in the day, with 5,104 ballots cast between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., and 7,860 ballots between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Officials said turnout is expected to rise throughout the day as polls remain open.