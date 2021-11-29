Bullet shatters Park Ridge apartment's window after nearby road rage incident: police

Nobody was struck and Park Ridge police are investigating after a bullet shattered a home’s window in the northwest suburb.

On Monday around 11:30 a.m., Park Ridge officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 2400 Talcott Rd.

As a precaution, nearby Maine South High School was put into a soft lockdown status.

After arriving on scene, police say officers talked to a resident of the building who claimed she heard the glass break from a window in her first floor apartment.

Officers then discovered a bullet had shattered the window. Fortunately, nobody was struck by the gunfire.

After further investigating, Park Ridge cops learned that prior to the call they received of shots fired, Chicago police had gotten a call about a road rage incident between two cars in the area of East River Rd. and Higgins.

Witnesses say the two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Dee and approaching Talcott around the same time the home’s window shattered.

In addition, police say witnesses claim they heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the area where the cars were traveling.

The vehicles were described as a black Mercedes sedan with damage to the rear window and a tan colored four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252.