Burbank traffic stop turned police chase ends in fiery crash, suspect in custody, officials say

The Brief A felony suspect led Burbank police on a chase Saturday morning before crashing into a box truck. The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire near Cicero Avenue and 86th Street. The driver was taken into custody and minor injuries were reported.



A traffic stop escalated into a fiery crash Saturday morning in Burbank when a felony suspect fled police and slammed into a box truck, authorities said.

What we know:

According to Burbank police, an officer attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 around 10:10 a.m. in a parking lot near West 79th Street and South Long Avenue. The vehicle was wanted in connection with an ongoing felony investigation.

The driver sped away, heading eastbound on 79th Street and then southbound on South Cicero Avenue, police said. The chase ended when the Chrysler collided with a box truck in the southbound lanes near West 86th Street and both vehicles caught fire.

Fire crews from Burbank and Hometown responded quickly and extinguished the flames, and the driver of the Chrysler was taken into custody.

Police say only minor injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fiery crash in Burbank on Saturday | Photo via Arab Chicago on Facebook.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is not yet known.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.