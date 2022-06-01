Bureau of Prisons to provide gender-affirming surgery for ex-Illinois inmate who's transgender

In a landmark decision, the Federal Bureau of Prisons is agreeing to the first ever gender-affirming surgery.

Former Illinois inmate Cristina Iglesias has been petitioning for the surgery since 2016. She's been in federal custody for 28 years and is now living in a residential re-entry program.

The judge ordered the Bureau of Prisons to find a specialist to perform the surgery before the end of her release this December.

The ACLU of Illinois won the ruling, citing the 8th Amendment which protects prisoners from cruel and unusual punishments.

The transgender woman will also receive other treatments, including permanent facial hair removal and a breast augmentation.

Other surgeries Iglesias will receive once released from custody will be paid for from an escrow fund administered by a retired federal judge.