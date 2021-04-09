Burglar breaks into Lake View apartments while victims are sleeping

Chicago police are searching for a person in connection to a string of home burglaries in Lake View on the North Side.

In each incident, a person breaks into an apartment while the victims are sleeping and takes items that can be carried easily, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

April 1 or 2 in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road;

April 6 or 7 in the 800 block of Buckingham Place; and

April 7 in the 3300 block of North Clark Street.

Police did not immediately have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.