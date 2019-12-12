Burglar charged after being caught on security camera, then stealing security camera in Unincorporated Grayslake

article

A man was arrested Wednesday after he was caught on security camera burglarizing a neighbor’s home in suburban Unincorporated Grayslake.

Carlos Zelaya, 32, of Unincorporated Grayslake, was charged with a felony count of residential burglary, according to Lake County police.

Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the 18100 block of West Lindenwood Drive, for a reported burglary, in which the burglar stole money and an interior security camera, police said. Although the burglar stole the security camera, a video capturing him committing the burglary had already been uploaded to “the cloud.”

Further investigation found that the alleged burglar, Zelaya, was a neighbor of the victim, police said.

Officers arrested Zelaya a day later at his residence, police said. He remains held at Lake County jail pending an initial court hearing.