Burglar steals auto parts from two car dealerships on Northwest Side

Two car dealerships on Chicago's Northwest Side were hit by burglars last week

Last Wednesday, April 26, someone broke into Barnes Auto Group at 2125 N. Cicero in Belmont Cragin. Five hours later, Autobank at 2310 N. Cicero was burglarized.

The burglar got into the dealerships by smashing a glass window or shoving in an air conditioner. The burglar got away with auto parts.

The suspect is described as a man with facial hair, early 20's, tall and of average build.

If you have information, call Chicago Police at 312-746-7394.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.