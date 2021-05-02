Expand / Collapse search

Burglar steals auto parts from two car dealerships on Northwest Side

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Belmont Gardens
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two car dealerships on Chicago's Northwest Side were hit by burglars last week

Last Wednesday, April 26, someone broke into Barnes Auto Group at 2125 N. Cicero in Belmont Cragin. Five hours later, Autobank at 2310 N. Cicero was burglarized.

The burglar got into the dealerships by smashing a glass window or shoving in an air conditioner. The burglar got away with auto parts.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The suspect is described as a man with facial hair, early 20's, tall and of average build.

If you have information, call Chicago Police at 312-746-7394.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Plans to install cameras along Chicago area expressways stall

The deadliest expressway in Chicagoland is the Dan Ryan. So, where are the upgraded cameras the Illinois Department of Transportation announced they had the money to buy two months ago?