Chicago weather: Another round of accumulating snow arrives Monday

What a weekend! Not only did we set a new daily record snowfall for November 29th, but Saturday will go down as the snowiest November day in recorded Chicago history. 8.4 inches fell at O'Hare on Saturday, beating the previous November one-day snowfall record of 8.0" set on 11/6/1951.

A very cold night is on tap thanks to fresh snowpack and thinning cloud cover. Overnight lows will plummet into the single digits, if not to near zero, in the far west and northwest suburbs. Areas near and south of I-80 and in the Chicago metro will drop into the low to mid-teens.

Monday starts quiet and cold, but another round of accumulating snow is set to move in during the afternoon and evening. Our next snowmaker won't be as disruptive as our last, but commuters should still expect impacts the the afternoon and evening commutes. The snow will begin Monday afternoon, last through the evening, and then taper off overnight. Areas near and south of I-80 will likely see 2–4", while locations north of I-80 should end up in the 1–3" range.

Skies remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday with morning lows in the teens and daytime highs only in the mid 20s. The average high temperature for early December sits around 40 degrees, so we'll be running about 15 degrees below average early this workweek.

Scattered snow showers return on Wednesday, with little to no accumulation expected. Highs will be in the low 30s before temperatures plummet Wednesday night into Thursday.

Bitter cold conditions are expected Thursday morning with lows just barely above zero for most of Chicagoland. Wind chill values will likely drop well below zero, and could be cold enough to warrant a Cold Weather Advisory. High temperatures on Thursday will only climb into the mid-teens, even with mostly sunny skies.

Another chance of scattered snow showers arrives on Friday with temperatures in the low twenties. Models are hinting at a brief warming trend this weekend, bringing highs to around 30 on Saturday and Sunday, before another blast of cold air arrives Sunday night into next Monday.