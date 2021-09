article

Well, that didn't work.

Early Monday morning, a person in a GMC SUV tried to get into an outdoor ATM with a blowtorch.

The attempted burglary happened on Cicero near Belle Plaine in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

"The offender was unsuccessful," Chicago police noted dryly.

The wanna-be burglar took off and the damage to the ATM was "minor."

