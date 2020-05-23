Burglaries reported in Grand Crossing

Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries since last month in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

In each case, someone entered a home and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The break-ins occurred:

At 12:23 p.m. May 18 in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue;

About 5 p.m. May 5 in the 1400 block of East 71st Place; and

About 12:30 a.m. April 28 in the 1500 block of East 75th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.