Burglaries reported in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries since last month in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
In each case, someone entered a home and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The break-ins occurred:
- At 12:23 p.m. May 18 in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue;
- About 5 p.m. May 5 in the 1400 block of East 71st Place; and
- About 12:30 a.m. April 28 in the 1500 block of East 75th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.