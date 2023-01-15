Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago

Chicago police said that burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block.

Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff.

The burglaries happened:

Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m.

Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Between January 3 at 6:00 p.m. and January 4 at 7:40 a.m.

On January 4 at 12:00 a.m.

Between January 8 at 9:45 p.m. and January 9 at 1:45 a.m.

If you have information, Chicago police detectives would like to talk with you at (312) 747-8384.