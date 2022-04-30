Burglars targeting businesses in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood

Chicago police said that burglars are targeting businesses in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said that burglars have been breaking into businesses through the windows or front doors.

The burglaries happened on:

2600 Block of West 51st Street on April 7 to 8 between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

2400 Block of West 51st Street on April 20 at 5:38 a.m.

5100 Block of South Kedzie Avenue on April 28 at 3:09 a.m.

Police suggest that you:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

Report suspicious activity immediately

Keep doors and windows secured

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information