Burglars targeting businesses in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that burglars are targeting businesses in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.
Police said that burglars have been breaking into businesses through the windows or front doors.
The burglaries happened on:
- 5100 Block of South Kedzie Avenue on April 28 at 3:09 a.m.
- 2400 Block of West 51st Street on April 20 at 5:38 a.m.
- 2600 Block of West 51st Street on April 7 to 8 between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Police suggest that you:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Keep doors and windows secured
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Secure window air conditioner units.