Burnside residents on high alert for carjackings, victims targeted through social media app

Chicago police are warning people who live in Burnside of a pair of recent robberies and carjackings.

In each incident, police say male victims were lured to a specific location using the social media application, "Wizz." The offenders then robbed the victims of their belongings and vehicles.

The offenders were armed and dangerous, according to police.

The crimes occurred at the following locations:

600 East 93rd Street in Burnside on June 6

600 East 93rd Street in Burnside on June 9

Anyone with information on the crimes is urged to contact CPD detectives at (312) 747-873.