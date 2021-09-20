Burr Ridge man to serve 12 years in prison for supplying drugs in Hinsdale woman's fatal overdose

A Burr Ridge man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for giving drugs to a woman who died of an overdose two years ago in west suburban Hinsdale.

Wasim Rashan, 30, was handed the sentence after he pled guilty Monday to one felony count of drug-induced homicide, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Rashan also pled guilty to one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Rashan was charged with giving a lethal mixture of drugs to a 23-year-old Hinsdale woman who died in 2019, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Hinsdale police responded to a call on the evening of Jan. 14, 2019 of a unresponsive person inside a residence, according to the state's attorney's office. Police arrived to find the woman deceased in her home.

Wasim Rashan, 30. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Authorities recovered baggies in the victim's bedroom containing a substance that was later determined to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

Investigators learned that Rashan allegedly supplied the drugs that caused the overdose and found baggies in his residence while executing a search warrant that matched those recovered from the scene, the state's attorney's office said.

Also recovered at Rashan's residence was a scale with drug residue on it and a list of names and phone numbers that included the victim's information.

Rashan will be eligible for parole after serving three-fourths of his sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said.