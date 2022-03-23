Burr Ridge shooting: Suspected gunman was about to lose his job before fatal workplace shooting

A suspected gunman who fatally shot a man and wounded a woman at an office building Tuesday afternoon in southwest suburban Chicago before killing himself was about to lose his job.

Jeremy Jerome Spicer, 31 of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, had been working at Winners Freight Logistics in Burr Ridge for one week but was on the verge of being fired or laid off, Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden said Wednesday.

Madden said Spicer was involved in a dispute over pay and property at the time of the shooting.

Police were called to 15W475 South Frontage Road around 3 p.m. after Spicer allegedly shot two co-workers, Madden said.

Nicola Misovic, a 30-year-old supervisor at Winners Freight, was shot and transported to Hinsdale Hospital where he later died, police said.

After shooting Miscovic, Spicer went to a second office in the building and shot a 31-year-old receptionist. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where she underwent surgery for a leg wound. She remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit in stable condition.

After shooting the woman, police said Spicer went to a third office and asked for the owner, but was told he wasn't available. He left and entered another business at 7940 South Madison Street, where employees called police, at which time, he went outside and sat in front of 7926 South Madison Street.

Jeremy Jerome Spicer, 31. (Burr Ridge Police Department)

When responding officers arrived, Spicer took his own life with a .40-caliber Glock handgun, police said.

"We had a perimeter set up, he was within our perimeter," Madden said. "When officers closed in on him, he took his own life by gunshot. He is deceased."

Madden said no responding officers fired shots.

Madden said Spicer was staying at the LaQuinta Inn in Willowbrook while working for Winners Freight. Police executed a search warrant on his room and recovered an empty gun holster.

"Burr Ridge is a very safe community; unfortunately we are not immune to violent crime, like any community," Madden said.

Police continue to investigate.