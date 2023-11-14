Bus carrying 40 kids involved in crash in Schaumburg; 1 child transported to hospital
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A bus crash in Schaumburg Tuesday morning sent one child to the hospital.
According to Schaumburg police, a bus was involved in a crash with a Mercedes near Meacham and Tower roads at about 8:28 a.m.
The bus was carrying about 40 elementary school students. One of the students was taken to an area hospital as a result of the crash. Police say it was a precautionary measure.
Both vehicles sustained minor damage.