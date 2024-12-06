3 arrested, guns recovered after bus stop crash in Lake View East

Three people were arrested after crashing into a bus stop while fleeing police Friday morning in Lake View East.

The pursuit started around 3 a.m. when four people in a Nissan sedan fled from officers in the 3900 block of North Seminary Avenue, police said.

The sedan later crashed into a bus shelter in the 3800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Responding officers took three of the suspects into custody.

Police recovered two handguns and an "unknown amount of narcotics" from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.