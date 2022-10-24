Expand / Collapse search

Bush's Beans hiring Chili Commissioner to host tailgate party with Brian Baumgartner from 'The Office'

If you love chili, you might want this job!

Bush's Beans is looking to hire its first ever Chili Commissioner.

It pays a one-time salary of $20,000, and a year's supply of chili beans.

Job duties include hosting a tailgate party at the SEC Championship game in December together with "The Office" actor and chili cookbook author, Brian Baumgartner.

You can apply at bushschilicommissioner.com.

The deadline is Nov. 8.