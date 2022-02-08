Business owners warned of recent break-in burglaries on Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning Southwest Side business owners of a string of burglaries in January and February in the West Lawn and Archer Heights neighborhoods.

In each incident, a burglar forces entry inside a business and steals property during the early morning hours, according to a CPD alert. Four of the burglaries happened in the same block.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

Around 3:08 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the 3900 Block of West 47th Street

Around 5:53 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the 3900 Block of West 47th Street

Around 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the 7000 Block of South Pulaski Road

Around 12:38 a.m. on Feb 7 in the 3900 Block of West 47th Street

Around 5:05 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the 3900 Block of West 47th Street

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

