Business robberies reported in Rogers Park

Police are warning businesses about a pair of robberies last week in the same Rogers Park block on the North Side.

In each case, a man entered a store in the 7000 block of North Sheridan Road and displayed or implied that he had a gun before demanding cash or taking it from the register, according to a business alert from Chicago police.

The first robbery happened at 8:53 p.m. June 9, during which the suspect used force on a victim, police said. The robber was described as a 5-foot-10 man about 25 years old.

In the second robbery, about 10:50 p.m. June 10, the suspect was described as a 25- to 30-year-old man about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, police said. A second suspect, described as a 25-year-old man standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 170 pounds, waited outside the store and both men drove off in a red van or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.