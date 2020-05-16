Businesses burgalrized on the Far South Side: police
CHICAGO - Seven businesses were burglarized in April and May on the Far South Side.
In each incident someone smashed the windows of closed businesses and stole money and property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened:
-About 6 a.m. April 25 in the 1600 block of West 115th Street;
-About 9 p.m. May 2 in the 1400 block of West 111th Street;
-Between 10 p.m. May 5 and 2 a.m. May 6 in the 600 block of West 103rd Street;
-About midnight May 8 in the 800 block of West 103rd Street;
-About 8 p.m. May 12 in the 1200 block of West 111th Street;
-Between 2 p.m. May 9 and 8 a.m. May 14 in the 2000 block of West 119th Street; and
-About 3 a.m. May 15 in the 2000 block of West 119th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.