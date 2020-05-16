Businesses burgalrized on the Far South Side: police

Seven businesses were burglarized in April and May on the Far South Side.

In each incident someone smashed the windows of closed businesses and stole money and property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

-About 6 a.m. April 25 in the 1600 block of West 115th Street;

-About 9 p.m. May 2 in the 1400 block of West 111th Street;

-Between 10 p.m. May 5 and 2 a.m. May 6 in the 600 block of West 103rd Street;

-About midnight May 8 in the 800 block of West 103rd Street;

-About 8 p.m. May 12 in the 1200 block of West 111th Street;

-Between 2 p.m. May 9 and 8 a.m. May 14 in the 2000 block of West 119th Street; and

-About 3 a.m. May 15 in the 2000 block of West 119th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.