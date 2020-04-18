Businesses burglarized in Albany Park: police

Three businesses were burglarized in April in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

In two incidents, someone broke the window of a business in order to break in and steal property, Chicago police said in a community alert. In the third incident the person forced open the back door and stole property.

The burglaries happened:

About 1:15 p.m. April 11 in the 3400 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

Between midnight and 7:30 p.m. April 14 in the 3400 block of West Montrose Avenue; and

About 1:55 a.m. April 14 in the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.