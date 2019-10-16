Businesses burglarized in Morgan Park, Beverly: police

Several burglaries have been reported recently at businesses in the South Side neighborhoods of Morgan Park and Beverly, including two burglaries at a men’s streetwear store.

In each incident, someone was able to break through the building’s glass and place items in bags before fleeing the store, Chicago police said.

The streetwear store was burglarized between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10 and Oct. 13 in the 2300 block of West 95th Street, police said.

The other burglaries happened in the early morning hours between Sept. 16 and Oct. 14 in:

The 2000 block of West 119th Street;

The 1800 block of West 95th Street; and

The 11700 block of South Western Avenue.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.