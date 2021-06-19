Businesses burglarized in South Loop

Police are warning business owners in the South Loop of two burglaries reported in recent weeks in the same block.

In each case, the burglar forced open the front door to get inside the business, Chicago police said.

Both burglaries happened in the 1100 block of South Canal Street, police said. One took place between 10:50 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. May 28 to May 31, and the other at 5:10 a.m. June 4.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.