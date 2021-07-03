Businesses robbed in Rogers Park

Police are warning businesses owners on the North Side of a series of armed robberies reported in recent weeks in Rogers Park.

In each case, the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money after entering the business, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

At 11:51 p.m. June 3 in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue;

At 10:28 p.m. June 14 in the 1300 block of West Touhy Avenue;

At 5:27 a.m. June 17 in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road;

At 2:22 p.m. June 17 in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue; and

At 2:10 p.m. June 29 in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue.

The suspect was described as 18 to 27 years old standing 5-foot-7 to 6 feet and 150-175 pounds. He was wearing a black North Face jacket with black sweat pants, black or white face mask and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information can call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.