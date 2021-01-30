Expand / Collapse search

Businesses robbed on the South and Southwest Sides

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of four robberies recently reported on the South and the Southwest Sides.

In each incident two males walked into a business and demanded cell phones and money, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

  • About 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 2500 block of West 47th Street;
  • About 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 5100 block of South Kedzie Avenue;
  • About 1 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road; and
  • About 1:50 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.