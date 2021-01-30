Businesses robbed on the South and Southwest Sides

Police are warning residents of four robberies recently reported on the South and the Southwest Sides.

In each incident two males walked into a business and demanded cell phones and money, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The robberies happened:

About 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 2500 block of West 47th Street;

About 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 5100 block of South Kedzie Avenue;

About 1 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road; and

About 1:50 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.