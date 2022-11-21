Buttigieg joins Lightfoot at O'Hare Airport to unveil major revamp of Terminal 2

The U.S. Transportation Secretary was in Chicago Monday, and unveiled a major revamp coming to O'Hare International Airport.

Pete Buttigieg joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot and many others in Terminal 2, which will get demolished and rebuilt as a global terminal.

It's part of the $12.1 billion project that is said to create 26,000 construction jobs.

The FAA just signed off on a key environmental review to push this plan forward with work starting in the spring.

"The first projects will be completed will be the construction of two new satellite concourses that will provide approximately 1.3 million feet of gate and amenity space, dramatically expanding the airport's ability to accommodate aircraft of all sizes. This is a big deal for us.," said Lightfoot.

More than $73 million is available to O’Hare through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law, the FAA said.

Another $20 million will go to Midway International Airport in Chicago.

The completed environmental review concludes that proposed construction projects and changes to air traffic procedures will not significantly affect any environmental resources, including noise, air quality, water resources, and historic sites, according to the FAA which operates three air traffic control towers at O’Hare and manages more than 700,000 annual arrivals and departures on eight runways at the airport.

A $6 billion modernization project was completed in September 2021 at O’Hare. That work included extending existing runways and building four new ones to cut down on delays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.