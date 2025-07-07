Chicago crime: Man fatally shot victim in car on Near North Side, police say

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man in Cabrini Green on Saturday morning. Obbie Sanders is facing first-degree murder charges along with other traffic-related crimes.



A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old man on Saturday morning.

Obbie Sanders, 49, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder, murder, along with multiple misdemeanors including fleeing from officers and operating a car without insurance, and given two traffic citations, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Obbie Sanders

What we know:

Police said Sanders allegedly shot the victim multiple times in the back in the 800 block of N. Cambridge Avenue in Cabrini Green, a little before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspect then fled in a car, but was found and arrested about 20 minutes later.

The victim died at the scene. He was identified as Darrin O. Carter, of Chicago, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Sanders is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing.