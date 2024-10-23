Caitlin Clark corn maze draws record crowds to County Line Orchard in Indiana

County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana, is a beloved autumn destination, famous for its apple picking, cider, apple donuts, jams and honey.

However, this year, the orchard is attracting record crowds for a different reason: its corn maze.

The maze, intricately carved into the cornfield, features a tribute to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, making it a must-see for visitors.

The orchard’s chief operating officer played a key role in bringing this unique maze to life.

"I can’t take credit," said Dana More. "It was my nieces. We were watching the WNBA draft and, of course, Caitlin Clark got selected by the Fever, and my nieces said ‘Auntie Dana that should be at your corn maze this year!' And I said, ‘I love it!’ So I texted our owner immediately, and he responded with ‘I’m in.' And from there it was really just off to the races."

Ryan Richardson, owner of County Line Orchard, mentioned that they’ve featured Blackhawks-themed corn mazes in the past, and with Caitlin Clark’s strong ties to Indiana, dedicating this year’s maze to her just felt right.

The maze has become a social media sensation, even catching the attention of People magazine, ESPNews, and Sports Illustrated. As an added bonus, it also led to an unexpected surprise—tickets to one of Clark's games.

"It was really a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and [my nieces], and Caitlin Clark was kind enough to come over and sign their jerseys. The smiles on their faces..I will never ever forget. I may be aunt of the century," said More.