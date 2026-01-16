Caitlin Tracey case: Defense claims no evidence, points to Tracey’s autopsy results

The Brief Adam Beckerink, charged with murdering his wife by throwing her from a South Loop condo, is seeking pretrial release while his attorneys argue there is no evidence linking him to the death. Prosecutors say physical evidence supports the case, while the defense cites Tracey’s substance use and Beckerink’s limited mobility after knee surgery. Beckerink was extradited from Michigan, where he recently served jail time in a separate domestic violence case involving Tracey; his next court date is Feb. 3.



A man accused of throwing his wife over a 24th-floor railing at their South Loop condominium is seeking pretrial release.

Adam Beckerink, 47, is charged with murder in the death of Caitlin Tracey. His attorneys argue there is no evidence linking him to her death.

What we know:

Defense attorneys said Tracey struggled with drug and alcohol use and that her autopsy showed both substances were in her system at the time she died. They also argued Beckerink had limited mobility due to recent knee surgery.

Prosecutors countered that there is substantial evidence tying Beckerink to the crime, including evidence found in the stairwell where Tracey died.

You can see the full court documents below:

Beckerink was extradited to Chicago this week. He had been serving a sentence in Michigan for a separate domestic violence case.

RELATED: Caitlin Tracey case: Husband Adam Beckerink formally charged with murder in Cook County

The backstory:

Court records show Tracey obtained an order of protection against Beckerink in Cook County in November 2023 after multiple domestic battery reports to Chicago police. She dropped the order the following month, allegedly after Beckerink threatened to sue her for defamation, according to court filings submitted by her parents.

Following Tracey’s death, her parents and Beckerink were involved in a legal dispute over her remains. A judge ultimately granted custody to her parents, who brought her body back to Michigan.

Beckerink, a former partner at corporate law firm Duane Morris, was fired after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced publicly.

In October 2025, shortly before murder charges were announced in Illinois, Beckerink was sentenced in a Michigan domestic abuse case involving Tracey after pleading no contest. A judge in Berrien County sentenced him to 93 days in jail.

In one reported incident at the couple’s Michigan home, Tracey was described in court records as having visible injuries and accused Beckerink of assault and theft.

What's next:

Tracey’s family declined to comment Friday. Beckerink’s next court date is Feb. 3.