Caitlin Tracey case: Judge says 911 calls, body camera footage can be used at husband's trial

The husband of a woman found dead last fall in a South Loop condo stairwell appeared in a Michigan courtroom Tuesday, where he faces domestic violence charges stemming from two separate incidents.

What we know:

Tuesday's length court hearing brought about a win for the family of Caitlin Tracey, whose daughter's voice will now be heard when this case eventually goes to trial.

Adam Beckerink, 26, a former tax attorney, is charged in Berrien County with domestic violence related to events in January and August 2023.

His wife, Caitlin Tracey, 36, was found dead in October in the stairwell of their Chicago condo building. The couple also owned a home in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled that Tracey died from multiple injuries due to a fall from height, though her manner of death remains undetermined. No charges have been filed in connection with her death.

At Tuesday’s hearing, a judge granted prosecutors’ request to allow 911 calls and police body camera footage from the domestic violence cases to be used at trial — a decision hailed as a victory by Tracey’s family.

What they're saying:

"To allow her statements to come in will allow us to proceed on the charges at all. It will allow her voice to be heard, allow the jury to hear from her perspective what happened to her," said Amy Byrd, a Berrien County prosecutor.

"Caitlin suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of someone who should have protected her. Her family continues to believe in the strength of the legal system and remains confident that justice will be served for Caitlin both in Michigan and in Chicago," said Mitt Drew, the attorney for the Tracey family.

What's next:

Beckerink, who was arrested Tuesday in court for violating the conditions of his bond, has not yet been given a trial date.

Meanwhile, the couple’s South Loop condo was privately listed for sale last month at just over $1 million.