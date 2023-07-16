Caleb Morales: Chicago police searching for missing 6-year-old boy

article

Chicago police are searching for a missing boy named Caleb Morales, 6, who has not been seen for five days.

Police said Morales was last seen in the area of South Kedzie near Cermak in the Little Village area on July 11 at 5:30 p.m.

He is 3'10" tall and weighs 55 pounds. He is Hispanic and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information, call Chicago police detectives at (312)746-8251.