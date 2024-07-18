Calumet City issues boil water order for Park of River Oaks residents

Calumet City has issued a mandatory boil water order for some south suburban residents.

Those affected live in the Park of River Oaks, a private residential development, located at 150 Park Avenue. The order comes in response to numerous pipeline leaks that private contractors are attempting to repair, city officials said.

Residents are advised to boil any water intended for drinking or cooking for at least five minutes. Water used for cleaning or showering does not require boiling. The order will remain in effect until laboratory tests confirm that the water quality has been fully restored.

Mayor Thaddeus Jones and his administration provided portable toilets and delivered 110 cases of water to affected residents.

"While as a private development the City of Calumet City is limited in the scope of public resources that can be provided, we have met with the HOA board to discuss possible options to resolve the decades-old problems with the water infrastructure currently impacting the Park of River Oaks Private Development," Mayor Jones said in a statement.

Further updates will be provided when available.