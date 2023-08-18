Calumet City double shooting leaves 1 dead, another critically wounded

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Calumet City later Thursday night.

Calumet City police were responding to the 300 block of Paxton Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert at 11:45 p.m. when someone called 911 and reported a gunshot victim in the same block.

Officers found two men, ages 25 and 28, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, the 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 25-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No additional information was available.

Calumet City detectives along with investigators from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500.