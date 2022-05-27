Calumet City man charged in machete attack: police

A suburban Chicago man was ordered held on a $1 million bond for allegedly slashing another man repeatedly with a machete after they argued over parking outside an apartment, police said.

Rashad Crosby, 25, of Calumet City, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, with additional charges pending following Tuesday morning’s attack, Lt. Scott Bailey of the Lansing Police Department told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

Officers called to the scene in Lansing, south of Chicago, found a 61-year-old man with multiple deep cuts to his body. He was taken to a hospital where he is recovering following surgery.

The man told police he had argued with Crosby about not being allowed to park in an apartment parking lot. Police said Crosby then used his vehicle to strike the victim’s vehicle before attacking the man with a machete.

Within an hour of the attack, a Calumet City officer saw Crosby sitting inside a vehicle parked in that nearby Cook County community. Crosby fled on foot, still holding the machete, but officers arrested him following a chase and confiscated the machete.

Crosby was taken to for a bond hearing, where a Cook County judge issued a $1 million bond for him. It was unclear Friday whether Crosby has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.