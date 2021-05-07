Man charged with attempted murder of police officer in 17-hour standoff in Calumet City

A man is facing several counts of attempted murder of a police officer after allegedly shooting someone, then barricading himself for 17 hours in his home, at one point firing shots at officers in south suburban Calumet City.

The 52-year-old man is also charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed habitual criminal, Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said.

His name wasn’t released because the investigation is ongoing, Howard said in a statement.

The man allegedly took cover in the home at 1:45 p.m. Sunday after he shot a 62-year-old man in the 100 block of North State Street.

The shooter fled to his home in the 100 block of Maple Court, Howard said. When officers attempted to make contact and approach the home, several shots were fired at police, Howard said.

Officers did not return fire and the South Suburban Emergency Response Team was called to the scene, Howard said. The man came out "peacefully" about 7:15 a.m. Monday and surrendered to police.