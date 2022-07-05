Calumet City men charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police cars

article

Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop.

Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.

Two police officers were hurt during the incident. The windshield of their patrol car was shattered and the hood and headlights were also damaged, police said.

Araujo was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count of criminal damage to government property under $500.

Cruz-Roman faces a disorderly conduct charge for failing to disperse and Mota was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

The 19-year-olds are due in bond court Tuesday.