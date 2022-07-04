Videos show fireworks, donuts and chaos erupting overnight in the Loop

The Fourth of July got off to a wild start in downtown Chicago.

Two police officers were hurt after responding to a crowd blocking the roadway around 3:35 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.

The officers were inside a marked patrol car when someone in the crow threw an object that shattered the windshield and damaged the hood and headlights, police said. Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Four people were taken into custody and are being questioned by Area Three detectives.

Video sent to Fox 32 shows drivers doing donuts in the street around 3:30 a.m. at Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive with police there trying to contain it all. Several fireworks were shot into the sky above the intersection.

People in the crowd were also allegedly firing fireworks at nearby police cars, according to those witnessing the chaos.

The Fox 32 newsroom was in earshot of the explosions minutes before we were set to go on-air.

Police were also on Lower Randolph Street, where cars were said to be driving wildly.