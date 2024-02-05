Calumet City recovers after record floods, FEMA assistance available until Feb. 9

It has been 141 days since Calumet City experienced record flooding, receiving nearly a foot of rain, leading to washed-out streets and flooded homes.

The flash flooding occurred from September 17 to 18, prompting President Joe Biden to swiftly approve a disaster relief declaration.

FEMA reports that over $45 million in individual assistance has been provided to Cook County residents who faced flooding, with an additional $5.8 million allocated for businesses.

According to FEMA, more than 14,000 households have received aid.

The deadline to apply for financial assistance from FEMA is Friday, February 9. Residents can apply by calling 800-621-3362, visiting disasterassistance.gov online, or going to a Disaster Recovery Center, including one in Calumet City and four others in the south suburbs.