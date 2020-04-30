Calumet Heights man charged with shooting at group in suburban Beach Park

article

A 20-year-old Calumet Heights man has been charged with shooting at a group of people in early March in Beach Park.

Demarcus Griffin was arrested at his home Wednesday on four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities allegedly recovered a stolen gun with a 50-round drum magazine during the arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

In Beach Park, Griffen allegedly fired shots at three people on a sidewalk March 1 in the 39100 block of North Lewis Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured.

He was taken Cook County Jail on a counts of possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition, but prosecutors dropped those charges in a Thursday morning bail hearing.

Griffin is awaiting transfer to Lake County, and is being held on a $500,000 bail on the counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, prosecutors said in the bail hearing.