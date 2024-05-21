Calumet Heights murder: Chicago police searching for suspect

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying an individual who is wanted in connection with a murder earlier this month.

The homicide occurred on May 6 around 9 p.m. in the 9200 block of S. Stony Island Avenue.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage wearing a black hooded jacket, eyeglasses, black pants, and gray and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.